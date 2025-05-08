Social media post showing dog in dumpster raises concern among animal advocates

By Sam Hoyle

BAKERSFIELD, California (KERO) — A troubling video of an injured dog abandoned in a dumpster behind a local pizza restaurant in East Bakersfield has sparked concern among animal advocates, who say this incident reflects a broader issue affecting lost, stray, and abandoned animals in the community.

Regularly, Melissa Huton and members of the Bakersfield Friends of Abandoned Dogs visit locations around Kern County to provide fresh food and water for animals in need.

“We have a horrific problem here in Kern County. I know a lot of places are having problems with dog abandonment. Kern County stands out.”

During a recent ride-along, we encountered a distressing scene that Huton and her fellow volunteers often witness: a dead dog decomposing inside of a plastic trash bag on the side of the road.

“This is what we see all the time. This is our problem here.”

The issue of animal abuse and neglect in Kern County was brought back into the spotlight after a video on social media appeared showing an injured dog discarded in a dumpster at Rusty’s pizza on Niles Street.

Management with Rusty’s Pizza sent 23ABC a statement, calling the incident horrible and noting they’ve provided surveillance video to Kern County Animal Services to be investigated further.

According to Nick Cullen, Director of Kern County Animal Services, the dog died before KCAS staff were able to make it to the scene, and after an examination of the dog, he says the dog’s injuries are consistent with being hit by a car at a high rate of speed.

Cullen noted it can be difficult to provide a fast response because of their staffing and the county’s size.

“Yes, we’re understaffed. Yes, Kern County is 8000 square miles. So you can imagine, for somebody to drive from Bakersfield to Inyo Kern or Ridgecrest or Mojave or boron, it takes a bit for us to get out there.”

The Companion Animal Protection Society, a national non-profit, has drawn attention to the severity of animal abuse in Kern County. They released a documentary showcasing the harsh realities faced by volunteers like Huton.

Deborah Howard, Founder and President of CAPS, calls on elected officials to ensure accountability for suspected animal abusers.

“I met with four of the five legislative offices for districts that include Kern County. Our plan is to try to get special state funding for a municipal — for a county-wide Animal Cruelty Task Force.”

According to Cullen, the incident on Niles Street remains under investigation.

