SoCal Catholics react to selection of Chicago native Robert Prevost as first pope from US

By Anabel Munoz

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Southern California Catholics on Thursday hailed the selection of Chicago native Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope, becoming the first American to ever hold the position.

Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

“Habemus Papam! I’m filled with hope as we welcome Pope Leo XIV,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath wrote on social media following the announcement. “I saw firsthand Pope Francis’ deep commitment to human rights, our environment & immigrants dignity for people of all faiths. I look forward to continuing that spirit of shared purpose with our new Holy Father.”

The new pope was chosen on the second day of the conclave of 133 cardinals from around the world at the Vatican. Pope Leo will replace Pope Francis, who was a former archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was the first Latin American pontiff.

“Being in the United States, we need a lot of hope right now,” Hermosa Beach resident John Glavan told ABC7 in an interview outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A. “Being part of the Catholic religion and the Catholic faith, and the many millions of Catholics all over the world, I think this person, this pope will bring a lot of cohesion to our country and the world. And I think it’s great that it’s coming from somebody in the United States.”

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles quickly noted the selection of the new pontiff, posting on social media, “LA Catholics give thanks to God for His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.”

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson wrote, “Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his election. His leadership holds deep meaning for many here in Long Beach and around the world. We wish him wisdom and peace as he begins this sacred journey.”

Rep. Nanette D. Barragán, D-Los Angeles, said, “His appointment marks a new chapter for the Catholic Church and for millions who look to the Church for moral leadership in a complex world.”

Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin Vann, Auxiliary Bishop Timothy E. Freyer and Auxiliary Bishop Thanh Thai Nguyen issued a joint statement hailing the papal selection.

“Bishop Vann, the bishops, priests, deacons, religious and the Catholic faithful of the Diocese of Orange join the entire world today in giving thanks to God for the election of our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, a man of great faith and integrity who will lead the church in a journey of faith, hope and love,” they said. “We are blessed that Pope Leo XIV harbors a deep commitment to proclaiming the Gospel and a pastoral heart that reflects Christ’s mercy and compassion. To our diocese and all people of goodwill, we invite you to join in prayer for the Holy Father, so that God may grant him wisdom, courage and peace as he guides the Church into the future.

“Lastly, we thank the College of Cardinals, guided by the Holy Spirit, in reaching this monumental decision. May our Blessed Mother Mary intercede for him and all of us, as we continue the journey of faith together under the leadership of Pope Leo XIV.”

