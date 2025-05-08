Ohio barbershop teams up with local law enforcement to help mentor young teens

By Daisy Kershaw

GREENHILLS, Ohio (WLWT) — A Greenhills barbershop is helping bridge the gap between teens and law enforcement.

Barbers and police officers are coming together with young men in our community to have important conversations.

T Smalls Barbershop is now helping to form life-long bonds.

Antonio Spicer, a barber there, came up with a plan to help mentor kids.

With the help of Greenhills Police Chief Jim Howarth, they are starting the Building Bridges Initiative.

“I loved his mission, not only did he think about it, but he acted upon it,” says Chief Howarth.

The mission is to build trust between teens and police by opening up a dialogue.

“That’s why we’re doing this program. We want them to ask the questions, you know, ‘Do you stop me just because of my color?’ That’s one of the first questions in the first month we had it,” said Howarth, “Now, after being a part of the program, they realize, no, that’s not policing.”

The program has continued to grow, with officers from agencies across Cincinnati getting involved.

“With me being an African American officer, I think that they had the opportunity to hear a little bit about my life and how I grew up,” said Officer Ronald Wilson, with Forest Park Police. “Some of them could relate to it.”

Every month, they meet with kids at the barbershop, among them is Winton Woods 10th grader, Tramell Cole.

“At first, I was on a little bit more of the timid side,” says Cole.

He says he’s now come to look up to those men.

“I learned that they look out for us young men,” Cole said.

That feeling of admiration, that sense of friendship — it’s mutual.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’ve met so far, 25, 30 good friends,” said Howarth, talking about the kids he’s met.

The next event is May 18, and young men from any local high school are welcome.

