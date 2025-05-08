ICE conducts search warrant on Maui’s Filipino teachers

By Jeremiah Estrada

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — Several Filipino teachers on Maui were interviewed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a federal search warrant.

ICE told Island News the warrant was executed on Tuesday, May 6 and was related to an immigration investigation. A special agent went on to say that the occupants were cooperative, while agents conducted its search.

“For the safety of the agents and the occupants, residents of the home were briefly detained and interviewed in addition to the search,” said the agent in a statement. “At the conclusion of the search, HSI special agents left the location without any arrests made.”

The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) said the international teachers were employed at different Maui schools. A majority of them are in Central Maui.

HIDOE Communications Director Nanea Ching released a statement saying:

All of the teachers are safe and accounted for, and we understand the situation was resolved on site with no arrests made We want to emphasize that our international teachers are employed through the U.S. Department of State’s J-1 Visa Exchange Visitor Program, which allows qualified educators from other countries to work in the U.S. legally as part of a cultural and educational exchange.

“The HSTA is very disturbed and concerned about how these Maui teachers were treated,” said Osa Tui, Jr., president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association. “We are investigating exactly what happened and expect to release more information tomorrow.”

Hawaii U.S. Senator Brian Schatz released a statement, saying today’s event was “outrageous.” Schatz released a statement saying:

This is racial profiling and a shameful abuse of power. We are a nation of laws, but the broad ICE raids this week are clearly designed just to instill fear. Our teachers, our visitors and our neighbors deserve dignity and safety, not fear of seemingly arbitrary harassment.

Schatz’s office has been in contact with HIDOE, reaching out to offer assistance to teachers impacted by the raid. Resources for immigrants and their families can be found by visiting schatz.senate.gov/help.

