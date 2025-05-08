Deputies catch man found with stolen mail seen driving stolen vehicle

By Robert Desaulniers

EUGENE, Oregon (KEZI) — A man who was allegedly in possession of several pieces of stolen mail was arrested on Monday morning after Lane County deputies spotted him in a stolen truck, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6 a.m. on May 5, a deputy spotted a teal and green 1994 Chevrolet pick-up truck parked behind businesses on Green Acres Road in Eugene. The LCSO said the truck had been reported as stolen. The LCSO said the deputy waited until other deputies arrived to the area and set up spike strips to cut short a possible pursuit during the morning rush hour.

The LCSO said that once the strips were in place, deputies moved in. The driver, identified as Thomas Anthony Smith, 42, of Eugene, allegedly spotted a deputy and tried to drive off, but was pinned in place with patrol trucks. The LCSO said Smith only left the vehicle to come into custody once a drone was deployed.

Deputies said they found a gun, methamphetamine, and stolen mail on Smith’s person when he was arrested. That mail included checks he was attempting to forge signatures on, deputies said. Smith was sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, mail theft, first-degree forgery, possession of meth, and a warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of assault and strangulation.

