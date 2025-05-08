County introduces health vending machines that offer lifesaving products for free

By Denise Dador

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — If you haven’t heard of a health vending machine, you’ll soon be seeing more of them across Los Angeles County.

The goal is to provide easy access to lifesaving resources for underserved communities – and it won’t cost a thing.

“With the community health station, you’re able to get different products out of here completely free,” said pharmacist Anasheh Babakhanian with ABM Pharmacy in Glendale.

It’s one of 51 locations in L.A. County with a self-serve machine offering overdose prevention and other public health supplies. “Male and female condoms, COVID tests, fentanyl test kits, and most importantly, Narcan, which helps reverse opioid overdose,” she said.

The Department of Public Health started rolling out the Community Health Stations in January and plans to deploy 100 stations over the next few months.

Cary Quashen, who runs Action Drug Rehab in the Santa Clarita Valley, said the machines are arriving at a crucial time.

“I’m getting 12- and 13-year-olds coming to my rehab in a huge crisis,” he said.

Quashen said fentanyl strips are helpful, but he believes overdose deaths have slowed in the last few years because of the availability of Narcan.

“Almost every adult who has come into our center who has been using street drugs has been ‘Narcanned’ back to life at least once,” he said.

Babakhanian said while some insurance plans still cover Narcan, the out-of-pocket costs are high.

“I’ve seen co-pays up to $47. Now, they can access that completely for free through the vending machine,” she said.

The appeal of the machine is that it’s completely self-contained. You don’t need any help any in using it, and while the menu does ask you a few questions, you can choose not to answer them.

“You don’t even have to talk to the staff, you can just come in, access what you need and go,” said Babakhanian.

She said the self-serve vending machine is a great opportunity to help the most vulnerable.

Quashen said he’s grateful the county will be rolling out more.

“We’re not promoting substance abuse or sexual activity, we’re promoting safety,” he said.

