Babysitter receives maximum sentence in baby’s death

HONOLULU (KITV) — Dixie Villa, the woman found guilty of manslaughter for the 2019 death of 7-month-old Abigail Lobisch, received a 20 year sentence.

Villa was convicted of giving Lobisch a fatal dose of Benadryl six years ago at the Aliamanu Military Reservation.

“The family waited six years for justice. We appreciate Judge To’oto’o’s decision in this case. Our keiki are vulnerable and those who care for them should be held accountable when they harm them,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Despite Villa’s request for a retrial, a judge rejected it, stating that new evidence wouldn’t change the jury’s guilty verdict.

Lobisch’s mother’s emotional testimony was heard before the sentencing.

“We want to thank our partners at the Honolulu Police Department who diligently investigated this case to ensure that this defendant would be held accountable,” Alm concluded.

