29-year-old participant dies after finishing Saturday’s mini-marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The 500 Festival has confirmed the death of a participant following the mini-marathon on Saturday morning.

In a statement, a spokesperson expressed condolences to the individual’s family and friends.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of a participant following the finish of the IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on Saturday morning. Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to share further details at this time. This loss is felt across our organization and the entire running community.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the participant as 29-year-old Patrick Holden.

According to his obituary, Patrick Leo Holden died from cardiac arrest. He was visiting his hometown of Indianapolis after recently getting married and moving to New York City.

Patrick was the salutatorian of Brownsburg High School and earned both a Doctorate in Pharmacy and an MBA from Butler University, where he was an active member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He worked at Eli Lilly and Company, contributing to cancer care initiatives.

“Known for his keen sense of humor and infectious laugh, Patrick had an extraordinary gift for putting others before himself. He was the first to celebrate the successes of his friends and colleagues and possessed a rare combination of kindness, intelligence, and unwavering integrity,” his loved ones wrote in his obituary.

The Mini-Marathon features a 13.1-mile course that starts in downtown Indianapolis, loops around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and then returns to downtown for the finish. This annual event attracts thousands of participants.

