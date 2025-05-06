Man escapes from criminal court during hearing

By Chrissy Amaya, Natalie Goldstick

COOK COUNTY, Illinois (WBBM) — Chicago Police Monday night were searching for a man who ran out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a hearing.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office said around 12:35 p.m., Richard Donta J. Cotton, 32, appeared for a hearing at the courthouse in connection with a charge of possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and vehicle.

Cotton had previous convictions, and a judge ordered him to be remanded into custody, the Sheriff’s office said.

After the judge ordered police to arrest Cotton, he asked if he could hand his personal items to a family member — and sprinted out of the courthouse.

A warrant has been issued for Cotton’s arrest. The Cook County Sheriff’s police and the Chicago Police Department are searching for him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s police at 847-635-1188, or to call 911.

