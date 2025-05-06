Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man escapes from criminal court during hearing

<i>Cook County Sheriff's Office/WBBM via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Richard Donta J. Cotton ran out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a hearing.
Arif, Merieme
Cook County Sheriff's Office/WBBM via CNN Newsource
Richard Donta J. Cotton ran out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a hearing.
By
Published 9:15 AM

By Chrissy Amaya, Natalie Goldstick

Click here for updates on this story

    COOK COUNTY, Illinois (WBBM) — Chicago Police Monday night were searching for a man who ran out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a hearing.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office said around 12:35 p.m., Richard Donta J. Cotton, 32, appeared for a hearing at the courthouse in connection with a charge of possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and vehicle.

Cotton had previous convictions, and a judge ordered him to be remanded into custody, the Sheriff’s office said.

After the judge ordered police to arrest Cotton, he asked if he could hand his personal items to a family member — and sprinted out of the courthouse.

A warrant has been issued for Cotton’s arrest. The Cook County Sheriff’s police and the Chicago Police Department are searching for him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s police at 847-635-1188, or to call 911.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.