NYC to invest in SilentShield panic buttons to protect bodega workers, customers. Here’s how the tech works.

By Naveen Dhaliwal

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Hundreds of bodegas in New York City will soon get a panic button to keep employees and customers safe.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams announced $1.6 million will be invested in technology that will give police direct and immediate access to the bodega surveillance video once the button is pushed during a crime.

How SilentShield technology works:

In a push to keep bodegas safe, the mayor announced the city’s intent to use SilentShield technology — a button that will be installed in the bodega that staff can press. It will call police immediately during an emergency.

Back in June 2018, the city was shocked by the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. As the teenager sought shelter in a Bronx bodega, he was brutally killed by gang members in a case of mistaken identity. Officials say a panic button could have helped the owner call police faster.

“Panic buttons is what’s going to save the lives of so many. Not just the lives of bodega owners and workers; the lives of so many that have ran into a bodega seeking safe shelter and they’ve been killed,” said Fernando Mateo of United Bodegas of America.

Officials say the buttons will be installed in 500 stores in the city and you won’t know which shops have them. Police say once the SilentShield button is pressed it will directly connect police to the store’s surveillance.

“It gives our responding officers situational awareness to keep them safe. It helps with timely apprehensions and it gives our Detective Squad great tools to catch people after the fact,” NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said.

United Bodegas of America will be seeking competitive bids for the SilentShield technology and officials say installation is expected in the coming months.

Bodega workers, customers welcome the initiative:

Dario Dominguez told CBS News New York he keeps a close eye on who comes into his Frederick Douglass Boulevard bodega.

“When you got outside, you never know what could happen,” Dominguez said.

Police say a 33-year-old was fatally stabbed just feet away from the front door on Saturday morning.

“Very bad. Too much problem, you know?” Dominguez said.

“Anything can happen. Somebody is having a bad day, they knock into somebody, and it spills in to a fight,” a customer said.

“Sure, I would feel more safe,” another added.

