Cat reunited with owner after 3 years, found 10 miles from home

By Carli Petrus

LENAWEE CO., Michigan (WXYZ) — A Michigan woman has been reunited with her beloved cat after three years apart, when the feline was discovered at a McDonald’s parking lot nearly 10 miles from home.

Ella Bennett couldn’t believe her eyes when she spotted what looked like her long-lost cat Buddy in a Facebook post by the Lenawee County Humane Society.

“It’s absolutely insane that he survived that long,” Bennett said.

The indoor-outdoor cat had disappeared in 2022, leaving his owner wondering if she would ever feel his “sandpaper kisses” again.

“We kept hoping he would be back, but then it was a couple days too long than usual, so that’s when we started to get worried,” Bennett said.

Despite years passing without any sign of Buddy, Bennett maintained hope.

“I didn’t lose hope, I’m religious, so I really believe God has a plan,” she said.

The breakthrough came when Bennett was scrolling through Facebook and spotted a cat that looked remarkably similar to Buddy in a post from the Lenawee County Humane Society.

“I immediately sent it to my grandma, I was like, ‘that looks just like Buddy,’ and I posted a picture of him on there, and I was like, ‘Do you think that could be him?'” Bennett said.

The cat had been found severely matted at a McDonald’s in Adrian, approximately 10 miles from Bennett’s home.

Sasha Wilkerson with the Lenawee County Humane Society said they were able to confirm Buddy’s identity through pet records, previous photos, and his reaction to Bennett.

“He’s pretty outgoing, but he’s kind of a feisty cat, and she knew that, like she knew that was part of his personality, and he seemed to recognize her,” Wilkerson said.

When asked about seeing Buddy for the first time after three years, Bennett expressed her disbelief. “I was completely in shock, to be honest. I’m still in shock, in all honesty. I feel like it will really hit me when I get him outside again,” she said.

Bennett plans to allow Buddy outdoor adventures again, but with two important differences this time – he’s now fixed and has a microchip thanks to the Humane Society.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

