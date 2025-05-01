Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Big rig spills eggs all over median

<i>KOVR via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A big rig hauling eggs flipped on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee on April 30.
KOVR via CNN Newsource
A big rig hauling eggs flipped on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee on April 30.
By
Published 2:10 PM

By Cecilio Padilla

Click here for updates on this story

    TRUCKEE, California (KOVR) — A big rig hauling eggs flipped on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee early Thursday morning, spilling the load all over the median.

The crash happened at the Donner Gate area. Exactly what led up to the big rig crashing is unclear.

Lanes were not affected and only minor injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol reported.

It’s unclear how much product was spilled.

Crews will be working to clean up the mess throughout the morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.