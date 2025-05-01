3-year-old girl seriously injured after dog attack: “It was traumatic”

By Paula Wethington, Alysia Burgio

TAYLOR, Michigan (WWJ) — A 3-year-old girl is getting medical treatment for serious injuries sustained after a dog attack Wednesday in Taylor, Michigan.

The Taylor Police Department reported the incident on Chesterfield Street in the Robbinwood Villa mobile home park. Police were called about 11:30 a.m. by the mother, who was taking her to Corewell Health Taylor Hospital at the time, and received a second call from the hospital staff after their arrival.

The child suffered what police described as “serious injuries to her face and leg.”

“I came down to talk to the mailman and then I heard the baby screaming,” said neighbor Eddie Cooper, who jumped in to save the child.

Full of scrapes and scratches, Cooper says the screams of the 3-year-old child he rescued haunt him.

“It was traumatic. I’ve never seen a baby’s face being chewed by a pitbull before,” Cooper said. “I ran as fast as I could. It wouldn’t stop. I had my tablet. I have a broken tablet because I beat it in the head until it let the baby’s face go.”

Police learned the mother and child were both in their yard when the girl wandered off without the mother noticing.

The child was left with severe injuries to her face and leg. The dog has been taken away by animal control. Neighbors are now hoping the family of the little girl gets justice.

“These folks have been warned before. They don’t even have a signup. That baby is going to be scarred for life. Not only physically, but mentally and somebody should pay,” Cooper said.

