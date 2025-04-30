Meet Racine Zoo’s newest member — a Hartmann’s Mountain zebra

By Peyton Radloff

Click here for updates on this story

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Racine Zoo has welcomed a new resident to their family – a new baby Hartmann’s Mountain zebra!

Born to Promise and Obi on April 25, 2025, this baby is the second Hartmann’s Mountain zebra born at the zoo.

“We are all very happy for Promise, Obi and the new foal and cannot wait to introduce him to the public,” said Dan Powell, Curator of Animal Care and Conservation in a press release announcing the newborn foal.

In the press release, the baby zebra was born as a “recommendation of the Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra Species Survival Plan.” As this species of zebra is vulnerable in their native habitats in southern Africa.

Hartmann’s Mountain zebra pregnancies last for a full year, according to Dan Powell in the press release. The zoo carefully monitored Promise’s condition once they suspected that she was pregnant in early summer of 2024.

She was tracked day and night using a night-vision camera. They recorded her behaviors, eating and sleeping. In the end, the zoo was proud to announce that the pregnancy was “largely uneventful,” and she gave birth to a healthy baby boy!

The mom and the baby will be kept out of exhibit until the weather is consistently warmer.

The Racine Zoo will be updating on social media of the foal’s progress. Until then, the zoo will be launching a “name the baby” contest soon as their newest member now needs a name!

Along with the contest, exclusive zebra apparel will be available. The funds will directly support the raising and care of the baby zebra!

To keep up to date, visit their website: racinezoo.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.