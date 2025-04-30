Car slams into gas pump, explodes into flames

By Courtney Shaw

Click here for updates on this story

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — A car crashed into a gas pump and caught fire on Cleveland’s east side early Wednesday morning.

The fiery crash happened around 4 a.m. at HP Gas on East 138th and Kinsman.

The pump was knocked over and was seen sitting in the parking lot.

There was damage to the canopy, and a post holding it up was bent.

Cleveland EMS said a 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.