18-wheeler overturns, spills thousands of dimes

    Texas (KTVT) — The southbound lanes of 287 in Wise County are shut down near FM-1655 after an 18-wheeler overturned and spilled thousands of dimes all over the roadway Tuesday.

Police said the driver veered off the road, then overcorrected, causing the truck to roll onto its side. Cleanup is currently underway.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

