Los Angeles claims ‘Right to Counsel’ for low-income tenants

4/22/25 (LAPost.com) — In a historic move to address housing instability, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed the long-anticipated “Right to Counsel” ordinance. The policy guarantees free legal representation to low-income tenants facing eviction, marking a major shift in how the city tackles its housing and homelessness crisis.

The ordinance ensures legal counsel for renters earning below 80% of the area median income—approximately $77,700 for individuals and $110,950 for a family of four. While celebrated as a milestone by housing advocates, implementation will be phased, with full access expected to take years as the city ramps up funding and staffing.

Only around 3% of tenants in L.A. previously had legal representation in eviction court, compared to nearly 95% of landlords. This imbalance often left renters vulnerable to rapid displacement and homelessness. The Right to Counsel initiative aims to equalize the legal landscape and give renters an equal opportunity to remain in their homes.

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, who championed the ordinance, called the vote a historic win for working-class Angelenos. As the only renter on the council, Soto-Martínez emphasized the measure was a step toward restoring justice in our courts and protecting communities from displacement.

The program will be supported by organizations like Stay Housed LA, a coalition of legal and tenant support groups, and other legal aid providers such as Bet Tzedek, Public Counsel, and Legal Aid Foundation of L.A. These groups already assist thousands of tenants but will now expand under the new mandate.

Tenant advocacy groups, like Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, hailed the vote as a long-overdue correction to a fundamentally unfair system. Eviction court has always been rigged against renters, according to SAJE representatives. They added the Right to Counsel gives renters a fighting chance and recognizes housing as a basic human right.

L.A. joins a growing national movement to provide legal aid in eviction cases. Since New York City pioneered a Right to Counsel law in 2017, eviction filings there have dropped significantly, and over 70% of represented tenants have remained in their homes. Cities like San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Denver have followed suit with similar programs.

A 2021 nationwide study by consulting firm Stout Risius Ross found every dollar spent on legal representation for tenants yields $3 to $6 in public savings through reduced shelter use, healthcare, and other emergency services. The L.A. ordinance aims to realize similar long-term benefits by preventing homelessness before it starts.

As implementation begins, the L.A. Housing Department will coordinate with legal aid groups, community organizations, and tenant support networks to ensure a smooth roll-out. Tenants in danger of eviction will be referred to legal counsel early, ideally before court appearances.

The ordinance also includes accountability provisions. The city will track the number of tenants served, eviction outcomes, and demographic data.

