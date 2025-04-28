Children with disabilities introduced to golf at special Massachusetts invitational



By Logan Hall

NORTHBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Spirits were high at the Shining Rock Golf Club in Northbridge, Massachusetts Sunday as the annual Rockstar Invitational brought together community, compassion, and a love for the game of golf.

The event opens the fairways to children with disabilities, offering them a chance to learn the game and build friendships in an inclusive, welcoming environment.

Introducing golf to children with disabilties

“It’s really cool that we have a bunch of kids that are starting to come out of their shell and be more social, they’re interacting with all of our members that are here, we have a bunch of pros from Massachusetts that are playing with us and we’re actually seeing them interact like they’ve never interacted before,” said Dave Antonelli, the event’s organizer.

For Antonelli, the day isn’t just about golf—it’s about growth, connection, and fun.

The Rockstar Invitational includes nine holes of golf, prizes, and food, but the real highlight is the joy and confidence the kids gain on the course. Whether it’s hitting their first shot or hearing friends cheer them on, each participant walks away with more than just a scorecard.

“I get to be with my friends I haven’t seen in awhile, some that I do see, and I can’t wait to play,” said participant Dalton Porter.

Teaching important life lessons

Beyond the game, the Rockstar Invitational focuses on teaching important life lessons—patience, resilience, and teamwork, while making sure every child feels seen and celebrated.

“I get nice attention from my friends and peers to cheer me on,” said participant Ben.

“It’s making them feel good about themselves, making them feel important, and just making them have a sense of belonging, like they belong up here all the time,” Antonelli said.

While it’s inspiring for him to see the sport grow, Antonelli says the real reward is the impact on the kids and their families.

For more information or to get involved with the Rockstar Invitational, reach out to the Shining Rock Golf Club.

