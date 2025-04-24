Officials praise worker for helping man who fell 20 feet behind gas station

By DeAndria Turner

SPRINGHURST, Kentucky (WLKY) — There was a rescue in Springhurst Tuesday night after a man fell nearly 20 feet from a bridge behind a gas station, and officials are praising a worker who helped the man before they arrived.

“This is not normal. It’s not typical for something that’s around here in our district,” said Sgt. Samantha Kimbler with Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS.

The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Someone had fallen from a bridge behind the Speedway gas station on Westport Road. A store clerk dialed 911, and within minutes, crews from Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS were on the scene.

They found a man in his 20s, unresponsive, lying in just a few inches of water, nearly 20 feet below the bridge in a creek bed.

But he wasn’t alone. A man who works at the gas station had already started CPR.

“That played a really big role. One of the gentlemen was down there performing CPR on him when we got there, and the lady was up at the top, able to flag us down and direct us exactly where to go,” she said.

That action helped save time. But getting the man out was a different story. Thick vegetation and steep terrain made the rescue anything but routine.

“So, making access to him wasn’t the most difficult part. It was actually bringing him out. We had to use the Stokes basket, and the rescue company had to cut down trees and other vegetation that was there so that we would have a clear path and good footing in order to be able to bring him out,” said Kimbler.

While these types of calls are rare, Kimbler says Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS are constantly training for moments like this.

“We do a lot of training. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that they don’t see before we get to their house, and that, you know, we coordinate together, we train, we work well together. And, we’re highly skilled professionals,” she said.

