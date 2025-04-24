EMS honored for heroic efforts saving teen in serious car accident

By Phil Sanchez

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKFORT, Indiana (WISH) — Fourteen-year-old Mikal Simmons stood with help — and a wide smile — as he reunited this month with the Clinton County Emergency Medical Services team that helped save his life following a devastating car crash last summer.

In August, Simmons suffered a traumatic brain injury after being ejected from a vehicle and thrown 60 feet. He was not expected to survive. Now, against all odds, he is speaking, standing, and slowly reclaiming his life.

“The actions of our team that day not only saved Mikal’s life, but gave a young man and his family a second chance,” said Steven Deckard, director of Clinton County EMS. “We are proud of our crew and inspired by Mikal’s strength.”

Simmons’ neurosurgeon credited the EMS crew (Paramedic Jordan Gardner, EMT Courtnay Evans, and Paramedic Student Christian Swiniuch) with making the critical, early interventions that set the stage for his recovery.

“We obviously knew Mikal was severely injured,” Gardner said. “We did everything we could to give him the best chance of survival. We are just grateful to have a chance to meet him again.”

Although his progress is remarkable, Simmons still faces a long journey. He attends multiple therapy sessions each week, and is working toward returning to school.

His mother, Marda Simmons, has become his full-time caregiver, leaving her job to become a certified home health aide. The family is now in urgent need of a wheelchair-accessible van. Clinton County EMS has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $2,400 to help with the purchase.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.