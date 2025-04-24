Accused killer arrested after jumping out window of Boston apartment where woman found dead, police say

By Riley Rourke, Tammy Mutasa

BOSTON (WBZ) — An accused killer was arrested late Monday night after police said he took off from an apartment in Boston, where a woman was found dead.

Police were called to the home on Glenville Avenue in Allston around 8 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. When officers went inside, they said they found an elderly woman’s body and they saw a man jump out of a window and run away.

“He was in the apartment where the woman was located, he fled that apartment through a window, broke a window, fled out the window and then led officers on a pretty extended foot pursuit, so, put those two and two together we’ll see where that leads us,” Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin told reporters at a news conference.

Witnesses said they saw a shirtless man run away from the scene with a large knife that looked like a machete in his hands. He tried to steal a parked car during the chase, which led police through several yards and streets, McLaughlin said.

The man was eventually taken down with a stun gun and arrested on Quint Avenue, according to investigators. He spent the night at a hospital.

Boston Police identified him Tuesday as 26-year-old Omar Riaz of Allston. He’s now charged with murder, armed carjacking and resisting arrest. Riaz was arraigned from a hospital bed and ordered held without bail pending a competency hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The woman’s name has not been made public. McLaughlin said they are currently determining the relationship between the two.

Assistant District Attorney Julie Higgins described the victim as a family member of Riaz, but did not add additional details. Higgins added that the woman’s injuries were to her head and caused by either a baseball bat or sword.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 617-343-4470.

