TPS adjunct coach arrested for assault after incident ends track meet

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A Tulsa Public Schools assistant coach was arrested for an alleged assault and battery of a minor at an April 17 track meet.

According to police records, a fight between students broke out around 6:15 p.m. during the meet.

Assistant Coach Gui Lowmack was seen hitting a student in the face with his hand, “causing great bodily harm.”

Lowmack turned himself in on April 21 and is in jail on complaints of assault and battery on a minor and aggravated assault and battery.

Police records say the incident was caught on-site school cameras. 2 News asked TPS to review the footage, but they declined to release the video, citing FERPA protections.

When 2 News asked about the incident on April 18, TPS gave us this statement:

I wanted to reach out to you following the suspension of yesterday’s track meet. There is nothing we take more seriously at Tulsa Public Schools than the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and fans. That concern extends to our fellow competitors as well. Toward the conclusion of yesterday’s meet, an altercation caused a significant disruption to the competition. After conferring with our security team and leadership, and out of an abundance of caution, we determined that suspending the meet was the most appropriate action.

The quick response of our Campus Police team and officials on site de-escalated the situation and allowed for a safe and orderly departure from the event. We are grateful for the immediate action of all involved.

Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police department is investigating this incident thoroughly and, per district procedures, cooperating with all relevant local law enforcement agencies.

We value our relationship with all our neighboring districts and look forward to our next opportunity to host your student-athletes, staff, and spectators.

I appreciate your partnership and am available at any time if you have questions or concerns.

If you have already paid the entry fee, please complete the attached form and we will issue your school a refund.

2 News followed up with TPS after learning of Lowmack’s arrest. Here’s what they said:

We hold any individual working with or supporting Tulsa students and families to the highest of standards and expect adults to serve as exemplary role models for our young people. The individual in question was not a full-time employee of Tulsa Public Schools, but had been working as an adjunct coach this season up through Thursday, April 17, 2025.

While we are not able to share details in matters covered by employee protections or under active investigation, we are cooperating with authorities’ investigation of the incident. We will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our young people and team members in all of our actions and decisions as a school district.

