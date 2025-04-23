Student overdoses at school from fentanyl-laced vape

By Parker Carlson and Danielle Zulkosky

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Perry Township Meridian High School student overdosed from fentanyl laced in a vape pen; two doses of naloxone saved the student’s life.

On Tuesday, a male student used a THC vape without knowing that it was laced with fentanyl. School nurses and police quickly administered naloxone, known commercially as Narcan, twice before the student regained consciousness.

Perry Township Schools Police arrested the pair responsible for selling the laced THC vape, one a 14-year-old and the other a 15-year old. They were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on criminal recklessness and dealing marijuana charges.

Perry Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray said the student was stable by the time emergency responders arrived to take them to the hospital.

“This incident highlights the very real dangers associated with vaping, particularly as many of these vapes are being laced with dangerous and illicit substances. While we are relieved that this situation did not result in a tragedy, it is crucial that we work together to ensure the safety of all students,” Spray wrote in a letter sent to parents.

He urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of “ingesting hidden substances that can be dangerous and potentially deadly,” while talking about the dangers of vapes. Spray also thanked the school staff, the school district’s police, and the school nurses. “Their preparedness undoubtedly saved this student’s life,” Spray said in the letter.

Overdose Lifeline CEO and founder Justin Phillips said access to naloxone is lifesaving. About the student’s overdose, she said that it’s “concerning because we have young people who are misusing substances, experimenting with substances, and they are unaware there is fentanyl is almost everything they can acquire.”

Philips said access to Narcan can be the difference between life and death, especially considering this country in in an opioid epidemic. “Fentanyl in everything is a real danger, so that student got to live because that school is smart and proactive.”

When it comes to talking to kids, Phillips said it is a must. Young people need to know that fentanyl is in most drugs, even ones that feel “safe.” “It’s really about being able to talk to your young person about the dangers that exist, that it’s not judgment, it’s about love and understanding.”

Overdose Lifeline trained the staff at Perry Township Schools and provided the lifesaving Narcan used during Tuesday’s overdose.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.