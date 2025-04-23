SPD: In-custody death of theft suspect under investigation

By KTBS Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A man cited Monday afternoon in connection with an alleged theft from Lowe’s has died in the hospital, Shreveport police said today in a news release.

Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation into the death of Thomas Cockman, 52.

“The Shreveport Police Department is committed to full cooperation with the investigation and remains dedicated to upholding accountability and public trust,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon said in the release.

Cockman was apprehended after leading officers on a chase when they responded to a theft complaint at the Lowe’s on Youree Drive. After his arrest, Cockman complained of difficulty breathing.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called to the scene, and Cockman was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measured based on their assessment, Bordelon said.

Cockman was cited for theft and resisting an officer. He was released to the hospital, where he was initially expected to recover.

However, Cockman died this morning. His cause of death has not been determined.

Calling in the state police for an independent investigation follows SPD’s protocol and is to “ensure transparency,” Bordelon said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.