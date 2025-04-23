Fire department equipped with microchip scanners to help reunite pets with owners

By Madison Zaleski

NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Lee County Animal Services is teaming up with the North Fort Myers Fire District for a pilot program called “Check the Chip.”

All three fire stations in North Fort Myers are now equipped with microchip scanners to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

“There’s an abundance of lost pets that are in the community. By giving a location for those residents that turn in those pets that are closer,” said Christi Fulton with North Fort Myers Fire District.

If someone finds a wandering dog or cat, there is no need to take a trip to the vet or animal shelter. Now, all district firefighters are trained to scan for a microchip and quickly track down the owner.

“As part of the training, we were taught to do a figure eight on the back of the neck of the dog. But don’t be surprised if it is down in the paw or starting to come down the leg,” said Fulton.

Once the microchip is found, it sends an identification number to the scanner. From there, staff can scan a pet QR code and contact the owner.

Lee County Animal Services supplied each station with two microchip scanners and two animal crates.

Chevy is chipped like so many dogs across the Gulf Coast. That tiny microchip may be the only way Brian Murphy is reunited with his dog if Chevy runs away. He believes this can be a game-changer for the community.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think every dog should be chipped. You know, to lose a dog to anybody would be heartbreaking. If there’s a chance to get that dog back quickly, then absolutely. I think it’s a good idea,” said Murphy.

If the program is successful, they hope to spread it even further.

“We’re hoping we start a fad that other fire districts will want to get involved to serve their community like this. I mean, we are a safe place, and people should feel comfortable bringing their pets, their kids, their babies, whatever needs to be taken care of. We’re here to help,” said Fulton.

The program officially starts May 1. Then, people can drop off lost pets to any one of the North Fort Myers fire stations seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

