Eagles star Saquon Barkley surprises students at Milton Hershey School

By Jere Gish

Click here for updates on this story

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley made a surprise appearance in the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday.

He was the guest speaker at an assembly celebrating student achievement at the Milton Hershey School.

Barkley received thunderous applause from the more than 2,000 students gathered in Founders Hall when he walked onstage.

“I gotta bring you guys around me because that was the best welcome I ever got in my life,” Barkley remarked.

The Super Bowl champion talked about his first season with the Eagles and encouraged the students to chase their dreams.

“Whatever you want to do, don’t let anyone tell you you can’t. I have a saying: shoot for the stars, land on the moon and anything you put your mind to you can accomplish it,” he said.

School President Pete Gurt said they were excited to have Barkley talk to the students, not only because of his sports stardom and Pennsylvania connections, but also because of the person he was off the field.

“We just wanted our students to get a sense of what excellence looks like and work ethic that goes behind that and the commitment to service, and he just exemplifies so much, and we thought it was a great role model for our students to see,” Gurt said.

“You can do anything you want in this world. I’m a firm believer in that,” Barkley told the students. “But you have to have the right work ethic. You have to have the mindset and the work ethic behind it. So anything you want to accomplish with the right work ethic is there and right in front of you.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.