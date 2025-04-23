Couple shares experience of Pope Francis blessing their marriage

By Bobby Poitevint

Click here for updates on this story

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A once in a life time opportunity — having your marriage blessed by Pope Francis. That happened to one Temple couple who shares their story with us.

Wed in 2018 and ahead of their European honeymoon, Kevin and Nohely Mackowiak made all the necessary arrangements to be present during a mass led by Pope Francis.

Surprises awaited the couple, starting with them sitting front row.

“We were listening to the mass. It was all in Italian. We couldn’t understand any of it and I start seeing him walking down the steps and walking toward all the couples in the front row, shaking everybody’s hand and blessing their marriage,” Nohely said. Then it was their turn. She added, “I was star-struck. He shook our hands, he said his blessing in Italian. They got the photo of us shaking his hand.” — “It was incredible. It was something that I did not expect, but I mean once it happened, I was blown away. It was incredible.”

Nohely took our Bobby Poitevint back to that day, remembering people crying, reaching out to touch Pope Francis, and even holding up babies all in hopes of just being seen and felt by Pope Francis.

Those moments captured throughout photos are now memories that will forever be cherished by the couple.

“A once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m so glad that we did it because now we have that story,” she said,and added “makes those pictures even more special.”

Nohely said following Pope Francis’ passing, they’re remembering him as a Pope who was progressive and sought out change to benefit people from all walks of life.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.