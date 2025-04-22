Water balloon war unites community and first responders

By Tyrese Boone

BISHOP, Texas (KRIS) — It was anything but an ordinary day in Bishop, Texas, as first responders joined residents in a surprise water balloon war that brought laughter, smiles, and a refreshing sense of community.

“We filled up the bed of his truck with at least 700 water balloons and we were ready for action,” Bishop Police Captain Rene Maldonado said, recalling the excitement leading up to the playful ambush.

Every year, officers from the Bishop Police Department and Nueces County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office visit local homes unannounced, armed with water balloons and ready to engage in some summer fun. For Constable Jesus Espinoza, the event is a unique opportunity to build meaningful relationships with the people they serve.

“By the time that it was set and done, I was drenched. I had to go home and change,” Espinoza laughed. “You know what? It’s an opportunity for us to bond with the community—and we had a lot of fun.”

This lighthearted tradition has become a favorite in Bishop, especially among kids and families who look forward to seeing officers outside of their usual roles. For Bishop Police Captain Rene Maldonado, it’s all about creating connections that go beyond the badge.

“Seeing the kids and the community smiling and having a great time—you know, it’s what we’re here for,” Maldonado said. “We want people to know that we’re officers, but we’re still human.”

Reflecting on this year’s event, Maldonado said it was one of the most memorable yet.

“This one was probably one of the best because it wasn’t just my family—it was the whole community,” he said. “And here in Bishop, I think the community should be like one big family.”

As for next year? The first responders say they’ll be back—with even more balloons and, hopefully, even more smiling faces.

