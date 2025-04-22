Meet the Candidates, Shape the Future: 2025 Fort Bend Candidate Forum Set for April 26th

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — SUGAR LAND, TX – Democracy is knocking, and Fort Bend County residents are invited to open the door wide. On Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 12 PM, civic engagement will take center stage at the 2025 Fort Bend Candidate Forum, hosted at the University of Houston at Sugar Land (Brazos Hall Rooms 103B & 180). This essential, non-partisan community forum is your opportunity to connect directly with the candidates vying for your vote in the City of Sugar Land, City of Stafford, Fort Bend ISD, and Lamar CISD races.

Whether you’re a seasoned voter or new to the local election landscape, this event is tailored to inform, empower, and amplify your voice. With early voting underway, there’s no better time to get to know the people who want to represent you. Voters will be able to participate in meet-and-greet opportunities, audience Q&As, and hear first-hand from the candidates about their platforms and priorities.

✨ Who’s Behind the Forum?

This impactful event is being made possible through a dynamic coalition of community champions. EMGAGE, BakerRipley, and the League of Women Voters lead the charge, joined by a diverse lineup of civic and cultural partners including:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA)

American Community Media (ACoM)

Bridges to Empowerment

Fort Bend Voters League

Greater Houston Lions Club

Houston Voting Initiative

Indian American Public Affairs Council (IAPAC)

JACL Houston

NAACP Missouri City & Vicinity Branch

OCA Greater Houston

Pakistani American Voters Association

Protest Organize Participate (P.O.P.)

SAAVE TX Education Fund

Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT)

Texans Against Gerrymandering (TAG)

Texas Students Union

All supporting organizations uphold the forum’s neutral and educational mission, making clear they do not endorse any candidate.

🍽️ Refreshments & RSVP

Light refreshments will be served to keep the conversations flowing and the energy high. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance to help organizers prepare a welcoming and inclusive experience for all attendees.

📍 Event Details Recap:

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: University of Houston at Sugar Land Brazos Hall, Rooms 103B & 180 14004 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

🗳️ Why It Matters

Local elections have a direct impact on public education, infrastructure, community safety, and representation. “The goal is simple,” said a community leader from EMGAGE. “We want voters to leave this event more confident, informed, and inspired to participate in our democracy.”

This is your chance to ask bold questions, hear authentic answers, and help shape the future of Fort Bend County. Let’s show up, speak out, and stay engaged—because our voices matter.

🗳️ For more information, visit stylemagazine.com and follow us on all social platforms.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.