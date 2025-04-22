Man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap 14-year-old girl walking to school

By Cecilio Padilla

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRFIELD, California (KOVR) — A teenage girl walking to school was allegedly followed and nearly grabbed by an unknown man Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Fairfield police say the 14-year-old girl was walking to the Matt Garcia Learning Center campus around 9 a.m. when the incident happened.

The teen reported to police that a man had tried to grab her, prompting her to run to the school to get help. She reported the incident to her father as well as school administrators, police say.

Officers quickly started searching for the suspect, deploying a drone and also examining surveillance camera footage. The suspect was then found on the third floor of the Fairfield City Hall building, police say.

Police have identified the suspect as 52-year-old Samuel Galvao. Both the victim and an independent witness positively identified Galvao as the suspect.

“We recognize and applaud the brave actions of the student, and would like to use this as an opportunity to remind parents to speak with your children about the importance of remaining alert to your surroundings and the people around you,” Fairfield police said in a statement.

Galvao has been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing charges of attempted kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.