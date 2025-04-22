Jail bans hot pots after inmate attacks deputy with boiling water

By KAKE News Staff

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — The Sedgwick County Jail has banned hot pots in its Adult Detention Facility after a deputy was attacked by an inmate with boiling water last week.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Branden Stitt said the sheriff’s office has reviewed its policy regarding inmate access to hot pots, and for the safety of detention staff and other inmates, the decision was made to remove all hot pots from the Adult Detention Facility.

On the evening of April 14, a Sedgwick County jail deputy suffered serious burns in what officials called a targeted attack from an inmate.

The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old inmate James Edward Chavez, of Wichita, obtained a pot of boiling water and threw it on the deputy, causing second and third-degree burns to the back part of his body.

Sedgwick County EMS transported the deputy to a local hospital, where he was admitted to the Burn Unit. The deputy, a 30-year-old man who has served with the Sheriff’s Office for nearly two years, remains hospitalized but is expected to fully recover.

The ban took effect Monday.

Inmates will still have access to heated water through tap systems, but personal or common hot pots will no longer be permitted, Stitt said.

