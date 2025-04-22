Couple reunites with beloved lost dog after car theft

By Pavlina Osta

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — There’s nothing scarier than walking back to your car only to find it’s gone.

For one Mequon couple, the panic didn’t stop there. Their beloved dog was inside their stolen car.

“Number one is car is gone, and then five seconds later, he realized our fur baby is gone,” said Lindsay Charney.

After missing for a little more than 24 hours, Boo is back with her family.

The couple, Lindsay and David Charney, said it was an adventure of a lifetime for their little teddy bear pup.

“My heart sank, I wanted to just die. We don’t have kids and it’s just crazy how attached you get to your dog,” said Lindsay.

Last week, David’s car was stolen near Oakland and North on Milwaukee’s east side.

The couple’s beloved dog, Boo, was in a dog carrier in the back seat.

When Milwaukee police found the car miles away on Wisconsin Avenue, Boo was still nowhere to be found.

That’s when Lindsay turned to social media for help. She even offered a $2,000 reward for Boo’s safe return.

“A woman was in an Uber, and she happens to see a bag on the side of the highway, by the exit, moving, so she immediately asked the Uber driver to pull over,” said Lindsay.

“She had a traumatic event, it was surreal,” said David.

The Charneys say Boo was found without her collar, in her carrier on the side of I-43, which was nearly four miles away from where David’s stolen car was found.

“They took all her information, she looked like she was a stray dog,” said David.

“She’s a really sweet, special dog; she’s not a dog. She’s my spirit animal. This guy is so attached to her. He broke down crying. But we got her home, not all stories are like this, so I give her extra kisses for the animals that are not found,” said Lindsay.

The Charneys say this is a lesson to never to give up on a lost pet, make sure they have a chip, and use social media to help with the search.

