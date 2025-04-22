Advocates plan to rally for ‘housing over handcuffs’ in national day of action

By Riley Shoemaker

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — On Tuesday, local advocates, faith leaders, and people who have experienced homelessness are gathering on the steps of Boise City Hall as part of a nationwide call to action.

According to advocates, Boise is one of more than 50 cities across the country participating in the “Housing Not Handcuffs” movement, demanding housing and healthcare instead of criminal penalties for people experiencing homelessness.

The event marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court heard Johnson v. Grants Pass, a case that reopened the door for cities to fine or jail people for sleeping outside, even when no shelter beds are available.

“What’s happening is happening across the country, in cities all over America,” said Rabbi Dan Fink. “Activists, folks with shelters, and the cities themselves are having days of action to send the message that criminalizing homelessness is ineffective, it’s expensive, and it’s not compassionate. It’s cruel.”

The Boise rally comes just weeks after Idaho lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1141, a statewide public camping ban. Advocates say the new law is a direct result of the Supreme Court’s decision and a step in the wrong direction.

“What we know, because there’s been a lot of research done on this, is it’s not an effective solution to homelessness,” Fink said. “It penalizes people for being unhoused.”

Instead, organizations such as Interfaith Sanctuary and the Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition are calling for increased investment in trauma-informed shelters, healthcare, and housing services.

“A solution is putting more money into shelters and into services to help people find housing for individuals and for families,” Fink said. “For the amount of money that we’re going to end up putting into criminalizing people, we could do a lot of good.”

Tuesday’s event also features music, educational materials, and voices from those most affected by homelessness.

“We’ll be celebrating community,” Fink said. “We’ll be celebrating what community can and should be doing.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the steps of Boise City Hall. Organizers say anyone is welcome to attend, ask questions, and learn how to support local solutions.

