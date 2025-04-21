NC mom shares scary moments after being shot while driving in Winston-Salem

By Adrianna Hargrove

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A Triad mother on her way to pick up her son got caught in the crossfire of a shooting. WXII sat down with the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, to learn more about what happened.

“I was just a normal person trying to, you know, pick up their son after my nine-to-five job,” the victim said.

Tuesday was just a normal day for her as she was driving down Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, until she was caught in the middle of a frightening and tense situation.

“I just heard shots, and as soon as I started hearing shots, I knew one hit my car, so I ducked. That was my instinct,” she said. “I feel like that was one of the scariest moments I’ve had, because I didn’t know if they were still following me, like if I was the intended victim or not.”

She drove to a nearby family member’s home to call the police.

“That’s when I told the operator, ‘I think I was shot, or maybe it was just my car,’ and once I lifted up my leggings, I realized it was just squirting out from the wound.”

The shooting left her suffering from gunshot wounds to both her legs and incapacitated.

“I ended up having about two holes on my left side of my leg. There’s still fragments about 3 to 4 millimeters each of the bullet itself, and a few other injuries through it,” she said. “On this one, that’s where I have a 13-millimeter bullet still inside of this one, and I mean, I can’t walk at all. It hurts a lot to even put pressure on them. So my husband has been having to carry me from room to room, going to the bathroom, and luckily, yesterday my family got me a wheelchair to try to get around, but it’s still a lot of pain.”

The experience left her traumatized and changed her life forever.

“When I go to sleep, I kind of have, like, those vivid nightmares of that situation happening, and it feels so real that I start to panic and my blood pressure goes up, my heart rate goes up. And when I wake up, I feel that immense pain on my legs.”

Winston-Salem police charged Timothie Joyner and Cimal Braxton with discharging a weapon into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle.

Police say the victim was not the intended target. She says she was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and violence like this must stop.

“I had, like, no affiliation with them. I had no idea who they are, who they were. It’s sad it’s normal now to hear these types of situations happening.”

A GoFundMe has been made to help her out.

