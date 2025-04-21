Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Body of missing local veterinarian found after nearly two weeks of searching lake

<i>KTNV/National Park Service via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Shawn Frehner's body was discovered on April 11 near the Boulder Islands within the Lake Mead recreation area.
KTNV/National Park Service via CNN Newsource
Shawn Frehner's body was discovered on April 11 near the Boulder Islands within the Lake Mead recreation area.
By
Published 1:26 PM

By KTNV News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — Authorities have recovered the body of local veterinarian Dr. Shawn Frehner.

According to the National Parks Service, a body was discovered Friday near the Boulder Islands within the Lake Mead recreation area.

The next day, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed this person was Shawn Frehner.

Frehner was missing for nearly two weeks, and the disappearance came amid a social media firestorm over a video taken while he was treating a young horse in Pahrump.

Frehner had last been heard from on April 6, according to his father Rex, who later filed a missing person’s report for his son.

Shawn’s wallet, keys, and cell phone were found in his unoccupied truck left near Lake Mead. Rex said he didn’t know why his son would have gone there since he doesn’t have a boat.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content