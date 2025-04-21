AZ Wilderness serving up sustainable beer for Earth Month and year-round

By Amelia Fabiano

GILBERT, Arizona (KNXV) — Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company is perhaps one of the strongest examples of a local business striving to be the best they can for our environment.

Since 2019, they say they’ve saved roughly 600 million gallons of water with their brews’ revised ingredients.

Each location, including its newest set for its grand opening on McDowell Road in Phoenix this week, is in a repurposed building, outfitted with energy and water-saving technology.

Even their menus are sourced with a majority of locally-grown and raised ingredients, according to manager Spencer Pendergrass.

This Earth Day, they’re encouraging all Arizonans to “Drink Like You Care,” and maybe stop by one of their locations to enjoy one of their water-saving beers.

One of their IPAs in particular, aptly named “This Beer Saves Water,” is completely made with drought-tolerant Sinagua Barley instead of more thirsty hops typically used in beer. AZ Wilderness worked with northern Arizona farmers to make the switch.

Each pint of the IPA helps conserve more than 50 gallons of water from the Verde River.

AZ Wilderness said it hopes to inspire other local businesses to be more sustainable and work with local nonprofit Local First Arizona to find ways to do that. The nonprofit does free audits to see how local businesses can cut their water and energy usage.

You can enjoy a pint of “This Beer Saves Water” or maybe their special Earth Day brew now at any AZ Wilderness location. The new location is open now at 1422 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006.

