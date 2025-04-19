Teen kayakers rescued from stormy weather

By Jeremiah Estrada

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV) — Three teenage boys who were off the waters near Kipapa Island were rescued on Friday afternoon after their kayaking trip was threatened by stormy weather.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. on April 18 for three teen kayakers adrift in Kaneohe Bay. Lifeguards searched through the very difficult conditions such as heavy rain, thunder and lightning for the boys who are all 17 years old.

Lifeguards located and rescued one of the boys off of Kipapa Island at 3:15 p.m. He was found without any injuries and brought safely to shore at Heeia Kea Pier.

Moments later, Ocean Safety was informed the other two boys were safe and brought to shore by a boater.

Before going out onto the water, Ocean Safety strongly advises people to always check the weather conditions. Lifeguards also emphasize the importance of wearing life jackets and carrying a cellphone when on ocean watercraft like kayaks and boats.

