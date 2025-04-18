Woman who allegedly contaminated food using urine at Keene grocery store facing new charges

By Matt Leighton

Click here for updates on this story

KEENE, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A New Hampshire woman who was arrested after allegedly recording herself using her urine to contaminate food at a grocery store is facing additional charges.

Kelli Tedford, 24, was arrested in February after police received a tip that she allegedly recorded herself using her urine to contaminate items at the Monadnock Food Co-Op and posted the video online. She was charged with criminal mischief, a class B felony.

Tedford was indicted on charges related to the alleged incident at the Monadnock Food Co-Op and is facing new charges for an alleged incident at a Keene hotel.

According to court documents, in January, Tedford allegedly urinated on a comforter blanket, a Bible, curtains, into an air conditioner, and defecated on the floor and putting feces into the toilet tank at the Marriott hotel in Keene. All the charges are misdemeanors.

Tedford was released on personal recognizance bail and has a bail hearing scheduled for April 28.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.