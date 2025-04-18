Woman hospitalized after car crashes into fence, hits house

By Rubén Rosario

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after her car crashed through a fence and hit the side of a home in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and 176th Street, at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find the vehicle involved up against the side of the house.

7Skyforce captured paramedics placing the victim on a gurney before a private ambulance transported her to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The homeowner told 7News she was not home at the time of the crash.

“I went for coffee, and then, when I came home, I saw all the damages. It was a lady’s car in my backyard,” she said.

Despite the car hitting the side of his home and the damage to his fence, the homeowner said, the actual structure wasn’t seriously damaged.

“I just had the fence repaired. Thank God she didn’t crack my house,” she said. “My house is old, but thank God she didn’t plow into the house, into my bedroom.”

A tow truck removed the vehicle from the property. The sedan sustained extensive front-end damage.

Paramedics said the driver’s injuries appeared to have been minor.

