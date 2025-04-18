Sheriff’s deputy fired for shoving woman out of downtown jail

By Richard Ramos, Madisen Keavy

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR/KMAX) — A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy who was seen on camera shoving a woman to the ground outside the jail was recently terminated from his position, authorities said Thursday.

The deputy, who was not named, was fired on March 14 after having been placed on administrative leave due to the incident.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released footage from the deputy’s body camera and a camera outside the downtown jail in February. The incident happened last October and involved a 71-year-old woman who was being processed for release.

That woman suffered a broken femur and needed surgery as a result of being shoved to the ground. It’s still not clear why that woman had been arrested.

We spoke to her son, John Siamoutas, who said he’s put his life on hold to take care of his mother after the injuries.

“That kind of hip injury at 71 years old, it’s probably something not easy to bounce back from,” Siamoutas said.

His mother spent three months in the hospital and was released in January. Siamoutas said his mother now uses a walker and lives with pain.

“How do you throw an old lady out… what was the mindset?” Siamoutas said.

It was not yet clear if that former deputy would be facing any charges.

“We want to make sure the public knows these actions don’t reflect the views of law enforcement,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “They certainly don’t reflect the views of the sheriff’s office.”

Siamoutas, who said he’s been searching for answers since that October night, hopes his mother’s case will lead to change.

“Hopefully, something gets fixed at that jail,” he said. ” A lesson to learn across the country, I hope.”

