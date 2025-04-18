Police state-of-the-art forensics tech looks to improve public safety

By Griffin Gonzalez

Click here for updates on this story

FISHERS, Indiana (WRTV) — In a remarkable leap from the movies to real-life law enforcement, the Fishers Police Department has launched a cutting-edge crime lab equipped with advanced forensic technology, designed to expedite investigations and enhance public safety.

“People would see the things that I do and say, ‘Why can’t you do this?’ And I would say, ‘Well, it’s TV, it’s not real,'” said Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart.

“Now, I’m getting to the point where I get in front of people and I’m going, ‘We can do those things.'”

The new lab is stocked with state-of-the-art tools that are capable of processing DNA evidence faster than ever before.

“The digital unwrapper allows us to take cylindrical objects like bullet cases, cartridges, or cartridge casings, and have fingerprints that are wrapped around a curved surface,” explained Sgt. Jim Hawkins.

In addition to the digital unwrapper, the lab features vacuum metal deposition technology, which enhances the visibility of DNA on various surfaces.

Hawkins emphasized the significance of this technology:

“This allows us to get probable cause DNA evidence to put that criminal behind bars today, not several months later,” he explained.

While the evidence is enough for probable cause, police say they must get confirmation of the match from Indiana State police before a court rules on the case.

Chief Gebhart said the department’s goal is to reduce crime before it escalates.

“I want to solve crimes on the way up to the violent crimes; I don’t want to have the violent crimes. These techniques and these tools help me achieve that,” he said.

The investment in the crime lab, which exceeded half a million dollars over the past couple of years, has been lauded by city leaders as a wise expenditure.

“These types of capabilities just take us one step further in ensuring to our residents that, hey, look, you can be assured that this is a safe community and will remain so,” explained Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

The new technology not only enhances police capabilities in Fishers but it also strengthens collaborative efforts across Hamilton County.

“There’s a great network between the agencies in Hamilton County,” Chief Gebhart noted.

“We all sit down together, we all talk about what each other are seeing, and we all try to provide resources to each other.”

Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt echoed this sentiment.

“You can do more as a team than you can do as an individual. That’s one thing that I think that we do well here in the county, working with our cities and our towns,” he shared.

“The best defense is a greater offense,” Chief Gebhart shared.

“So if we can help other agencies, we can solve crimes, and ultimately that all translates to a safer Hamilton County. That’s what I’m looking for.”

The department hopes to add to their high-tech arsenal in the future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.