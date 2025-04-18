Man arrested by FBI for allegedly making, possessing dangerous explosives

By Emily Sanderson, Karin Johnson

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) — A man has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly possessing and detonating dangerous explosive devices.

It all comes after an investigation led to a raid at a home in Mason Thursday morning.

20-year-old James Phillips was arrested by the FBI Cincinnati Field Office’s Joint Terrorism Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a home near Sentinel Oak Drive and Sycamore View Drive in Mason.

“The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested James River Phillips after he allegedly possessed a dangerous destructive device,” FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola said in a statement. “The FBI and our partners worked together to ensure his actions were stopped before there was any risk to public safety.”

According to the criminal complaint, Phillips is believed to have possessed an Improvised Explosive Device, also known as an IED.

According to the complaint, the device was discovered by a Lebanon Police Department patrol officer back in September at the Lebanon soccer complex.

Court documents state the device was found around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 in a “far parking lot of a large soccer complex.” The complex was closed at the time.

While there, the officers stated they encountered two men driving a silver SUV. The officer told the men the complex was closed and they need to leave. After they left, the officer continued to go through the parking lot and discovered the IED where the SUV had originally parked.

According to court documents, the IED “had wires running from a pile of white powder to a control switch.”

A bomb squad was called in and seized the IED. When testing the device, the IED detonator “exploded,” breaking the device.

Charging documents state that through phone records, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force was able to identify Phillips as the primary suspect who left the device at the sports complex.

Videos obtained from a search warrant of Phillips’ iCloud account shows two men in a parking lot with a soccer net in the background, with one heard counting down to 1 and then an explosive device detonating. According to documents, the video was dated April 5.

In a separate video, a man can be heard saying “James we gotta go” and “James come on.” The video apparently shows a hole in the ground that was “a result from the previous explosion.”

“A very nerve racking day, I would say it that it got scarier once we found out that it was IED’s,” Cory Mathur who lives in the same neighborhood as the raided home said.

Court documents state that more photos and videos from the account taken on July 21, 2024 show an explosion, following by destruction of a car that appeared to be destroyed by the explosion.

The investigation revealed Phillips allegedly had bought chemicals and materials made for homemade explosives and shipped those to two locations, one in Mason and one in Oxford, where officials said he also stays.

Photos from Phillips’ iCloud also appeared to contain notes of numerous chemicals, components, recipe, and research which could be used for construction of IEDS.

More photos recovered also appear to show a shed in a patch of woods in the backyard of his parent’s Mason home, which contained running electricity, racks for glass beakers, heated magnetic mixers, and unknown chemicals and powders.

iCloud photos also appear to show Phillips making explosive devices in the shed.

During the investigation, court records stated the FBI confirmed Phillips did not have any firearms and destructive devices registered to him in the National Firearms Registration nor does he have a license or permit.

“Yeah texts are still rolling, it’s still very fresh, I’m just anxious to hear the why,” Mathur said. “It’s illegal at the end of the day and someone could really get hurt.”

“This is bus stop galore on Sentinel Oak and too many little ones running around. So, glad people showed up, the right people when they, did, and hopefully it’s cleaned up and we don’t have to hear much about this anymore,” neighbor Andrew Cottrell said.

Phillips’ federal court appearance Friday was continued to Tuesday. His family retained attorney Scott Croswell and he was not available to be in Federal Court Friday.

A statement from Croswell to WLWT reads: “We’re in the process of investigating the entire case. Our client is a fine young man. We understand the initial concern people have, but believe when all the facts come out it will paint a completely different picture than what’s being initially painted.”

