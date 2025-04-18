‘It’s hard’: A year after the tornado, families reflect on loss and recovery

By Hannah McIlree

BLAIR, Nebraska (KMTV) — A year after the devastating tornado, families in Blair reflect on their losses and ongoing rebuilding efforts.

A year ago, KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree was in Blair during the tornado. There, we met families who lost everything. We went back to see the progress this neighborhood has made.

Families who live off Country Road 32 and Old Mill Road are waiting to return home.

“I loved my home and being able to have the kids come over and all 6 kids in one place at one time, especially on the holidays, having everybody together has been something we’ve really missed,” said Melissa Coen.

Rebuilding hasn’t been easy, the last year has been full of restless nights and long hours on the phone with insurance agents.

Pete and Melissa Coen tell KMTV their outlook started to turn around once the lumber was delivered, so they could rebuild their home.

“The last 2 or 3 months have been kind of fun because now we’re starting to see some progress and and see the house become reality again,” said Pete.

Though their new home is now standing, it’s hard to shake the memory of what happened.

“Just realizing the things that we lost. To come back out and think it could happen again, it’s hard,” said Melissa.

Pete and Melissa walked out of their home unharmed. And even helped sheriff’s deputies pull his neighbor from his home. KMTV asked how he’s doing. Pete said that since the tornado, they’ve moved into apartments and gone their separate ways, at least for now.

“We are definitely gonna host a big party at our house for all the people that helped us throughout the way and I’m sure the neighborhood will certainly do something once everybody gets moved back in,” said Pete.

The Coens hope the construction will be done before the New Year, so they can host a family Christmas in their new home.

