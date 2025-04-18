Deputy fired after video shows him push woman out of jail

By DeNeeka Hill

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A shocking video that surfaced back in February shows Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy, Matthew Gurich, shoving a 71-year-old woman out the front door of the Sacramento County Jail.

Gurich has now been formally terminated, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The video begins inside the jail, where the woman was signing release papers. After a brief exchange with deputies, Gurich could be seen forcefully pushing her out of the doorway and into a barrier outside.

Initially placed on paid administrative leave, Gurich’s employment was officially terminated on March 14 by Sheriff Jim Cooper.

“These processes take a lot of time,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “There’s a lot of stuff to go through, and this is something we would never condone, much less have someone working for us.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has since turned the case over to the District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether Gurich will face criminal charges.

The lengthy investigation process highlights the complexity of such cases, but the sheriff’s office emphasized its commitment to accountability and public trust.

