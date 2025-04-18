Alabama House approves ‘Lulu’s Law’: shark alert system inspired by Mountain Brook teen

By Liza Coffin

Click here for updates on this story

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WVTM) — Applause erupted in the Alabama House of Representatives after “Lulu’s Law” was passed unanimously on Thursday.

Almost one year ago, Mountain Brook teen Lulu Gribbin was brutally attacked by a shark on Florida’s Gulf Coast. She survived the encounter but lost her hand and had to have her leg amputated as a result.

A state bill called “Lulu’s Law” was introduced following the accident, in honor of the teen survivor.

Lulu’s Law, formally known as the Lulu Gribbin Shark Alert System Act, would establish a shark alert system for Mobile and Baldwin counties.

According to the bill, when the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) receives a confirmed report of an unprovoked shark attack close to a shoreline or coastline, the mobile alert system will be activated. All devices in the geographical area will receive an alert warning beachgoers of the attack.

The ADCNR is expected to coordinate with the local emergency management organizations.

Gribbin was present in Montgomery for the emotional moment.

“It was such a good experience to be here. And it really means a lot to me just to keep the environment safe and to be able to maybe prevent future accidents,” Gribbin said.

Florida is also expected to adopt a similar bill.

If the bill is enacted, the shark alert system will be going into effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

The legislation is now headed to the Senate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.