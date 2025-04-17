Daffodil field in Massachusetts started during World War II no longer a hidden secret



By Breana Pitts

DARTMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The daffodil field at Parsons Reserve in Dartmouth, Massachusetts is a beautiful spot to visit in the spring. It also has some history behind it.

“The daffodils were planted in the 1940s during World War II. So there was an embargo on bulbs, we couldn’t get bulbs from Europe,” explained Kendra Parker, the Development and Outreach Specialist with the Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust.

“So, Raymond Petty planted daffodils here for sale. So, this was a commercial flower farm. And the war ended and the flowers remained.”

27 varieties of daffodils

Eighty years later, thousands of Petty’s daffodils are still blooming.

There are currently 27 varieties on the property, according to the trust. The nonprofit is currently working to protect more than 5,500 acres in Dartmouth. Before the group acquired Parsons Reserve in the early 2000s, the daffodil field was technically private property and a hidden secret only known to locals. Now, thousands of people visit each spring, and Daffodil Ranger Suzi Bouveron is the one who greets them.

“Acre and a half of happy”

“I love the reaction of people that come. It’s magical. It’s like an acre and a half of happy. People walk up and their faces are just filled with joy,” Bouveron told WBZ-TV.

“It’s really peaceful and serene. You can hear the little babbling brook over there. We love to just sit on the little bridges and just let the time pass, listen to the birds, it’s beautiful to be in nature,” said Dartmouth resident Erica Jimenez.

“The daffodils are my favorite flower. I love trail walks. It’s a really nice way to get some exercise and reconnect with nature,” said Zoe Gortz, who was visiting the daffodil field for her birthday.

The best time to visit the daffodil field is now through the first week of May. The Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust does suggest bringing a $5 donation that goes towards maintaining the field and the trail.

“Everyone is so excited. Its spring in Dartmouth when the flowers are in bloom,” Parker added.

