Multiple car crashes into Colorado neighbor’s home prompt community to fight for change

DENVER (KCNC) — After multiple cars crashed into the side of a home in Highlands Ranch, and the work of homeowners in the community, Douglas County put up safety guardrails back in March.

The neighborhood sits near the intersection of Grace Boulevard and Fairview Parkway. There was some back and forth on whose responsibility it would be to secure the area, prompting homeowners to join together to create a volunteer committee. They put together a plan and took it to the county.

Kelly Terry lives in the neighborhood and will never forget the crashes. CBS Colorado was on scene and captured video of the aftermath of one of them. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

A nearby homeowner also told CBS Colorado off camera there was a third crash that occurred, but, instead of the driver striking a house, they hit his son’s parked car.

“Several of us in the community just felt like, you know, if nobody kind of stood up and did something about it, it was just going to continue to happen,” Kelly Terry said.

That’s when Terry stepped up as the chair of a neighborhood volunteer committee.

“We ended up calling it the spaces underground committee, since these homes were sort of underground, and we have cars flying through the air into them.”

Because of their work, a guardrail was installed and should prevent any cars that veer off nearby Fairview Parkway from speeding into homes .

“It was really important for us to, not only, you know, give them some safety back, but also all of the homes in this row,” Terry said.

After Terry and the rest of the volunteer committee pitched the idea of a safety wall, Douglas County agreed to pay for and install it, making the community a safer place to live.

Although it took over a year to get this guardrail installed, Terry said she was amazed at how helpful and willing Douglas County was to support the project.

“They were extremely grateful for the neighborhood coming together, and then, of course, for Douglas County working with us and getting it done,” Terry said.

