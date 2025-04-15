Robber takes man’s $10,000 custom-made violin on train in downtown Chicago

By Marissa Sulek, Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (WBBM) — As Chicago Police Mass Transit detectives ask people to look out for the violin, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago student to whom it belongs is quite upset.

Cyrus Spurlock said he was taking the Blue Line to Wicker Park Friday night around 9:30 p.m. He said he usually takes an Uber when he has his violin with him, but that one day, he decided to take the ‘L.’

He is now regretting that decision.

The violin is more than an instrument. For Spurlock, it is a piece that holds a lot of sentimental value.

“My brother actually made this instrument,” Spurlock said. “He spent two years — a little over two years, actually — making the instrument.”

Spurlock said he has had the violin since he was about 10, and uses it to create scores and produce music and other productions.

“It’s like super, super beautiful, rich tone,” Spurlock said. “I would say that the luthier who produced the instrument is really world-renowned.”

Spurlock he was taking the Blue Line when it stopped at the Clark/Lake subway station — and another passenger got close to him.

“They were kind of just snooping around. I was unaware of it. And eventually maybe five, six, seven minutes after we stopped, one ran in and just grabbed the violin — and I was holding onto it on my lap,” said Spurlock.

The violin was inside a black storage case, and has a distinct wood-grain finish on the back, police said.

Police said the robber was wearing a black jacket with white-striped sleeves, black pants, and white gym shoes.

“We kind of struggled over it for a moment, but he was a lot bigger and stronger — and essentially ran off with it,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock said while he has hope the violin may be found, it could be difficult. Since the violin was custom-made, there is no serial number to identify it in case it was pawned off.

“I was supposed to use it and take care of it,” Spurlock said. “To lose it is just a huge — it’s a travesty.”

Police said no surveillance photos or video have been released.

Spurlock said there is video, but it is blurry — so police are trying to find better footage.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the violin is asked to call Chicago Police Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and reference RD#JJ-21485.

