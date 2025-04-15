Pilot proposes through flight path

By Lily O’Brien

PRATT, Kansas (KAKE) — Love is, quite literally, in the air over Pratt, Kansas.

“I wanted to do something different, something unique, something that not a lot of people have done,” said Terry Williamson.

He did just that through his proposal to his girlfriend of two years, Taylor Burcham.

On Wednesday, Williamson mapped out a five-word proposal using the flight path of his Bonanza P-35 plane. He says he’s seen only a couple of similar proposals in the past, but most only wrote out 2 words.

“After about the middle of the second word, I found out why they only do two words,” said Williamson. “I felt like I was going to get sick. There was a lot of G’s, a lot of turns, and it was very strenuous. It was really rough, but definitely worth it.”

Burcham saw his flight write out the words “Will you marry me Taylor?” while working in a coffee shop.

“I always view the Flight Radar just for safety, mainly just kind of to see where he’s going, how fast he’s going, elevation, things like that,” said Burcham. “I was pretty surprised. It was unexpected.”

Burcham and Williamson have been together for 2 years, sharing a love for many things — including flying.

“Most people do one or two words, and he did five,” said Burcham. “That’s a feat, especially in a plane like this.”

The flight took almost two hours, but ended with Williamson getting the answer he was looking for: yes.

“Of course, I did say yes,” said Burcham.

There’s no wedding date yet, but after one unforgettable flight path, their love story has already reached new heights.

