Man, 36, charged with killing elderly roommate inside apartment with victim’s rifle

By WCCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Minnesota (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his roommate in the face on Friday in the Twin Cities is now charged with second-degree murder.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says the suspect, from Hudson, Wisconsin, allegedly killed 72-year-old Michael Schille on Friday night inside their South St. Paul apartment.

The criminal complaint states he called 911 to report shooting Schille, and police officers soon arrived and took him into custody without incident in his building’s parking lot.

Officers found the weapon, noted in the complaint as Schille’s “AR-style rifle,” in the living room with a live round next to it. Schille was found dead on his bedroom couch, clutching a TV remote, with a single gunshot wound to the cheek.

Investigators say an ammo magazine was also found on a table in Schille’s room, with a spent casing lying on a nearby couch.

According to the complaint, the suspect told police he had lived with Schille for “the last one to two years” and “helped care” for him and “clean the apartment.” Police did not note any possible motives.

If convicted, the suspect could face decades in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.